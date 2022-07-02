Field & Main Bank Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Target makes up about 1.2% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,196,721. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

