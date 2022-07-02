Field & Main Bank Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Nucor by 8.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 21.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

NYSE:NUE opened at $105.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.57. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

