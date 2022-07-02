Field & Main Bank Has $99,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Lam Research by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $394.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $386.51 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

