Field & Main Bank Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.1% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,933 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $850,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 852.6% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $508.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $505.42 and a 200 day moving average of $535.49. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,245,022.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $420,096,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

