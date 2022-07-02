Field & Main Bank Purchases 170 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 264,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 572.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 118,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 101,055 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

MDLZ opened at $63.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

