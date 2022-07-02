Field & Main Bank Purchases 385 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Field & Main Bank raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.18 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.15.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

