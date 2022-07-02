Field & Main Bank Purchases 680 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 654,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $145,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.8% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 37,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 76.8% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.4% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 4,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.28 and a 200 day moving average of $232.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.59.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

