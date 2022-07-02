Field & Main Bank Raises Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Linde by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Linde by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $285.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

