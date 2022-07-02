Field & Main Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

