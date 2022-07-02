Financial Analysis: CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) vs. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CS Disco and CrowdStrike’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CS Disco -26.05% -18.88% -14.12% CrowdStrike -11.08% -14.50% -4.20%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CS Disco and CrowdStrike, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CS Disco 0 0 10 0 3.00 CrowdStrike 0 0 26 0 3.00

CS Disco currently has a consensus target price of $45.58, indicating a potential upside of 131.98%. CrowdStrike has a consensus target price of $248.57, indicating a potential upside of 38.67%. Given CS Disco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CS Disco is more favorable than CrowdStrike.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of CS Disco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CS Disco and CrowdStrike’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CS Disco $114.34 million 10.06 -$24.34 million ($0.78) -25.19 CrowdStrike $1.45 billion 28.66 -$234.80 million ($0.79) -226.90

CS Disco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CS Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CrowdStrike beats CS Disco on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CS Disco Company Profile (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc., a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. It also provides DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution, which consistently delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's tools are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners. It serves customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Austin, Texas.

