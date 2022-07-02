Financial Management Network Inc. Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 99,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 220,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98.

