Financial Management Network Inc. Has $677,000 Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77.

