Financial Management Network Inc. Makes New $303,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,301,157 shares of company stock worth $1,327,555,037. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $60.44 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

