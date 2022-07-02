Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases 99 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,081,000 after acquiring an additional 171,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after acquiring an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,561,000 after acquiring an additional 834,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $103.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

