Financial Management Network Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,253,000 after acquiring an additional 373,990 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 251,413 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,564,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,024 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA SDY opened at $120.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.63.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
