Financial Survey: Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES) & Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oakridge Global Energy Solutions and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 4.60 -$3.28 million ($0.31) -27.29

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oakridge Global Energy Solutions and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oakridge Global Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 144.29%.

Profitability

This table compares Oakridge Global Energy Solutions and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -15.11% -8.22% -7.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.8% of Oakridge Global Energy Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc., a development stage company, provides energy storage solutions in the United States. Its principal products include lithium ion large format prismatic cells; small format prismatic cells; and battery modules. The company distributes its products through a business development and preliminary sales team. The company was formerly known as Oak Ridge Energy Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. in November 2014. Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Palm Bay, Florida.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

