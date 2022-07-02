First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Update

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 42,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,673. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $267.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,118.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,948.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $3,525,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 514,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.