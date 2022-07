First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36.

About First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT)

First Citrus Bank, a $670 million commercial bank, was established in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa. Ranked as one of the Top 100 Community Banks in 2021 by American Banker and named Top 5 SBA Lender in Tampa Bay for 2020 by the SBA. First Citrus Bank was selected as the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce 2019 Small Business of the Year and ranked as one of the Top 25 Commercial Loan Producers in the Nation by the magazine Independent Banker.

