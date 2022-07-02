First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 92,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FGBI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $32,132.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 77,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

FGBI stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 20,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,877. The firm has a market cap of $265.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 16.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

