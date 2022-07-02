First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Hits New 12-Month Low at $76.31

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.31 and last traded at $77.55, with a volume of 41054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRID. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,743,000 after buying an additional 85,946 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after buying an additional 63,649 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,175.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 55,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRID)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

