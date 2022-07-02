First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Up 106.3% in June

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the May 31st total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 731,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $29.66.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
