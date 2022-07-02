First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Up 106.3% in June

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the May 31st total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 731,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $29.66.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter worth $199,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter worth $1,518,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.