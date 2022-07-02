First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM) Shares Down 0.9%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.73 and last traded at $53.35. Approximately 1,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.84.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average of $63.36.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.