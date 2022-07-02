First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.13. 1,463,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,509. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
