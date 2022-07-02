Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.01. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 973 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.33 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.47%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Get Rating ) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

