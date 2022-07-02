Float Protocol Price Hits $165.94 (BANK)

Float Protocol (BANK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Float Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One Float Protocol coin can currently be bought for $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on major exchanges. Float Protocol has a market cap of $17.18 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00165993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.90 or 0.00606882 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00084216 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016178 BTC.

Float Protocol Coin Profile

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

Float Protocol Coin Trading

