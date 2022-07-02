Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock Holdings Lessened by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

