Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 18,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,806,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

FLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

