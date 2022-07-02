Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 18,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,806,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.
FLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluor Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluor (FLR)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.