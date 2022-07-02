Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $656.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.73. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

