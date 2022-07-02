Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $174.20 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $166.09 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

