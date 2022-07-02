Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Up 93.6% in June

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth $91,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 104.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.75. 62,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,382. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.0644 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

