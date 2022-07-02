Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

FRD opened at $7.61 on Thursday. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.67.

About Friedman Industries (Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

