Fuse Network Trading Down 8.6% This Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $362,741.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0863 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

