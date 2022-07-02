FYDcoin Price Hits $0.0011 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. FYDcoin has a market cap of $711,982.08 and approximately $1,736.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 620,704,248 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

