Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Trading Down 0.8%

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

Genenta Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNTA)

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

