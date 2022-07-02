Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Trading Down 0.8%

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.
Genenta Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNTA)
