General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note released on Friday morning. Barclays currently has a $52.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,175,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,923,887. General Motors has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after acquiring an additional 784,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,331,000 after acquiring an additional 157,052 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.