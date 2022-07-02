Genesis Shards Achieves Market Cap of $154,040.27 (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $154,040.27 and approximately $5,320.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00149259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00687179 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00083862 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016240 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars.

