Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $306.80

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.80 and traded as high as $329.45. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $325.29, with a volume of 825 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.47.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

