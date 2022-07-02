GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Down 56.2% in June

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the May 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,507,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GenTech stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 271,170,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,258,906. GenTech has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About GenTech (Get Rating)

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

