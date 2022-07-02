GFS Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,240 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.9% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,770,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 7G Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,582,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.49.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average is $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $219.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

