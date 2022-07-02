GFS Advisors LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,412,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,577,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,444,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 898,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,784,000 after purchasing an additional 96,950 shares during the period. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,053,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

