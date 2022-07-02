GFS Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after buying an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after purchasing an additional 759,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,220,000 after purchasing an additional 113,120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,571,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,968,000 after purchasing an additional 360,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,799,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,424,000 after purchasing an additional 546,418 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

