GFS Advisors LLC Invests $994,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.86. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

