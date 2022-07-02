GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,581,000 after buying an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 468.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,227,000 after buying an additional 136,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130,913 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 236,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 91,319 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,450.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,489 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.