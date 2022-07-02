GFS Advisors LLC Sells 2,462 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,645,000 after acquiring an additional 242,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,382,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,406,000 after purchasing an additional 95,284 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,183,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,673,000 after buying an additional 128,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,015,000 after buying an additional 65,386 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after buying an additional 39,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.87.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

