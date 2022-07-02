GFS Advisors LLC Takes Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 72.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 185,538 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 33,181 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 36.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 69,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.12%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

