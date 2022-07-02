GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.54.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GHRS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
NASDAQ GHRS opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. GH Research has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $512.79 million and a PE ratio of -35.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GH Research by 31,790.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 249.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GH Research (Get Rating)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GH Research (GHRS)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.