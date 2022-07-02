GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GHRS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ GHRS opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. GH Research has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $512.79 million and a PE ratio of -35.00.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GH Research by 31,790.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 249.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

