Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 812,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,467 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 10.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $63,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after buying an additional 3,442,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,765,000 after buying an additional 998,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after buying an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after buying an additional 517,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.57. 2,141,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,761. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

