Glitch (GLCH) Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

Glitch (GLCH) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Glitch has a total market cap of $7.45 million and $145,817.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Glitch coin can now be bought for about $0.0940 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Glitch has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Glitch alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00161493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00633589 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00083719 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016180 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Glitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Glitch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.