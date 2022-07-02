Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS JETMF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,659. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.38 million for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets.

