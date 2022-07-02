Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Trading Up 0.3%

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 2,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 59,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Global SPAC Partners by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global SPAC Partners by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global SPAC Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 586,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the period.

Global SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

